Man sentenced to 110 years for sex crimes in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 110 years in prison for child sex crimes. Adam Craft, 37, was convicted on 7 counts of sex crimes against a child in December 2021.

Craft committed these crimes in St. Louis County between January 1, 2017 and January 2019. The Maryland Heights Police Department investigated the case.

“Prosecuting crimes against children in many ways is the hardest thing we are asked to do, and I can’t thank enough our teams that do this difficult work on behalf of victims and the public,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in a statement. “I can only pray that this severe sentence brings solace and closure to the victim and family.”

Craft must also register as a sex offender with the state.