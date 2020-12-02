Man sentenced to 20 years for role in death of Gus Gus Fun Bus owner

ST. LOUIS – A federal judge sentenced Curtis Alford for his role in a June 2018 carjacking that claimed the life of the owner of the popular Gus Gus Fun Bus.

Alford, 22, was sentenced to 20 years in prison plus 5 years probation for the crime. Alford pleaded guilty in November of 2019 to one count of carjacking resulting in death.

According to St. Louis police, the carjacking took place just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 16 in the 700 block of Chestnut Street, less than a block away from the Taste of Downtown STL event.

Mike Arnold – Gus Gus Fun Bus owner

Two women said they were parking their Ford F-150 on the street when they were approached by two individuals, Curtis Alford and Jana Stowers. Alford and Stowers pepper-sprayed the women and stole their truck.

During the vehicle theft, Alford is said to have run over two witnesses, one of whom was identified as Michael Arnold, the Gus Gus owner. Arnold was attempting to record the suspects on his phone prior to being struck.