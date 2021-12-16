Man sentenced to 30 years for robbing two banks

ST. LOUIS – A judge hands down a 30-year sentence for a man convicted of robbing two banks. Briran Blake, 30, of St. Clair County was found guilty in September.

Blake was found guilty of robbing a Regions Bank on Hampton Avenue in St. Louis in June of 2017. He presented a demand note to the teller and made off with nearly $2,000.

Thirteen days later Blake entered another Regions Bank on South Broadway and presented a demand note. He also flashed a weapon at the bank teller before making off with $4,200.

Blake was indicted in August 2019 following an analysis of the demand notes.