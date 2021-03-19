Man shoots St. Peters burglar threatening a woman with a gun

ST. PETERS, Mo. – An Affton man has been charged with burglary and second-degree murder. The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has issued charges against Jeffrey Simpson, 20, after a violent incident at the Turnberry Apartments earlier this week.

Police say that Jeffrey Simpson and Alan London, 21, broke into an apartment in the 100 block of Turnberry Place at around 2:15 am Tuesday. Alan London pointed a gun at a woman inside and demanded money as she pleaded for her life.

A man inside the apartment heard the woman screaming and came out of the bedroom with his gun. He fired four shots at Alan London. The burglars ran from the apartment and left the area in a SUV. The man then called 911 to tell the police about the shooting and home invasion.

Alan London was dropped off at the entrance to an emergency room in Des Peres, Missouri at around 2:40 am. He died at the hospital from his injuries, a single gunshot to his chest.

St. Peters Police later identified Jeffrey Simpson as the second suspect. He was located and arrested in Hematite, Missouri.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says that the suspects and the man in the apartment knew each other. They say that this was a targeted crime.

Jeffrey Simpson will be held at S. Charles County Jail on a $5 million dollar bond, 10% authorized. The investigation is still on-going.