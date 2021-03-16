Man shoots at suspects breaking into his St. Peters apartment

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A burglary that happened at about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday in St. Peters is under investigation.
A man told police he shot at the suspects who were breaking into his apartment in the 100 block of Turnberry Place. The St. Peters Police Department received multiple 911 calls regarding the shots fired.
When officers arrived, the suspects had fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victims said they saw them get in a dark colored SUV or minivan.
The man, woman and child home at the time of the burglary were not injured.
Officers did see signs of forced entry at the apartment.
The investigation is ongoing.