ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the back Saturday at 11:05 a.m.

The victim told police that he pulled into the parking lot of Caldwell Package Liquor located at 4163 N. Grand Blvd. when the suspect “announced a robbery” and pulled out a gun. Police said the suspect fired his gun when the victim rolled up his window and started to drive away.

The victim is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.