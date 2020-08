ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the stomach Sunday at 10:10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The victim told police he saw the suspect trying to break into his car while it was parked near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Cherokee Street. When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect shot him and ran away on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.