Man shot and killed outside the Forest Park Apartments

ST. LOUIS – It was another violent night in the St. Louis area after one man was killed just west of the city.

Just after 2:30 a.m. police found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head along Delmar Boulevard just west of Union Boulevard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man wasn’t immediately released.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but the police have confirmed that homicide has been requested to conduct the investigation.

No additional details are available at this time.

7/20/2020 2:29:40AM

5400 Delmar

Homicide

