Man shot and killed at North Euclid and Delmar

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man Wednesday at about 11:30 p.m.
Police said the shooting happened along North Euclid and Delmar.
The investigation is ongoing.
by: Jason MaxwellPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man Wednesday at about 11:30 p.m.
Police said the shooting happened along North Euclid and Delmar.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.