Man shot and killed at North Euclid and Delmar

ST. LOUIS - Mayor Lyda Krewson, the first female mayor of the City of Saint Louis, is not running for reelection and says she is rooting for the next mayor of the city.

She has dealt with some very tough issues during her term. She’s seen civil unrest gun violence and has dealt with a global pandemic, but she said she’s proud of the work she’s done. She’s pushing 70 and now she’s thinking about her future.