Man shot and killed at North Euclid and Delmar

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man Wednesday at about 11:30 p.m.

Police said the shooting happened along North Euclid and Delmar.

The investigation is ongoing.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News