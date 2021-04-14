Man shot and killed at residence in Belleville Tuesday night, another injured

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Belleville, Illinois Tuesday night.
The Belleville Police Department said they were called to Kingery Court for a shooting at 11:23 p.m.
The victim was found inside of a residence with gunshot wounds.
“Another involved party arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound,” according to Belleville police.
Police said they believe all parties involved know each other.
If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact Belleville Police (618-234-1212) or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.