Man shot and killed at St. Louis BP Gas Station

ST. LOUIS – A man died after being shot at a BP Gas Station on Natural Bridge Avenue.

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday at 6:02 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.