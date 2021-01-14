Man shot and killed at St. Louis BP Gas Station

ST. LOUIS – A man died after being shot at a BP Gas Station on Natural Bridge Avenue.
Police said the shooting happened Wednesday at 6:02 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Homicide Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
