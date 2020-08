ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in the 4800 block of Lemay Ferry Road Sunday at 1:17 a.m.

Police said South County Precinct officers arrived at a shooting call and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is conducting the active investigation.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.