Man shot and killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Shortly after 11:00 a.m. Sunday a man was shot dead in the 900 block of Canaan Avenue.

Police said he was shot in the head. Bystanders told FOX 2 he was shot while inside a blue truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

