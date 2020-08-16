Man shot and killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Shortly after 11:00 a.m. Sunday a man was shot dead in the 900 block of Canaan Avenue.
Police said he was shot in the head. Bystanders told FOX 2 he was shot while inside a blue truck.
The investigation is ongoing.
