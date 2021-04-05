Man shot and killed in Berkeley Sunday night

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in the City of Berkeley Sunday at 10:50 p.m.
The shooting happened in the 6000 block of Madison Avenue.
Officers found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment but was pronounced dead.
The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.
Police urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).