Man shot and killed in Berkeley Tuesday morning

BERKELEY, Mo. – A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the 8600 block of Stella Avenue in Berkeley, Missouri.

The shooting happened at about 6:35 a.m.

When officers from the City of Berkeley Police Department arrived, the man was already dead.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).