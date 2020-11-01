Man shot and killed in car with 4-year-old inside

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in his car Sunday at about 1:00 p.m. after unknown suspects fired shots into his car, meanwhile, a 4-year-old child was also inside the vehicle.

St. Louis County Police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to the scene in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place. There they found a man in his mid-20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was uninjured.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

