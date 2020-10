Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Sunday at 4:41 a.m. at the intersection of Minerva Avenue and Granville Place.

Police said when they arrived at the scene the man was not conscious or breathing.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will update this story as more information becomes available.