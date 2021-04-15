Man shot and killed in Jennings Wednesday night

Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space.

JENNINGS, Mo. – A man was found dead in his car from an apparent gunshot wound in Jennings Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 8400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road at about 8:55 p.m.

When officer arrived at the scene they found the victim in the “driver seat of his vehicle.”

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is being led by The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, contact CrimStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.