Man shot and killed in north St. Louis County Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS – A man was found shot to death Tuesday night in the Old Jamestown neighborhood.

St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct found the 31-year-old man at 10:49 p.m. in the 3800 block of Salvation Road. He was unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a parked car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.