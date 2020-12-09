Man shot and killed in Pagedale identified by the Major Case Squad

PAGEDALE, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old man. He has been identified as Samson Cooper Jr.

The shooting happened late Tuesday morning in the 6500 block of Whitney Avenue at the St. Louis County town of Pagedale.

The Major Case Squad says the victim was found with several wounds and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Officer Scott Stephens, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, said the victim was visiting family in the area and are not sure where he was visiting from.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Cased Squad at 314-345-0794 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.