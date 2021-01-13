Man shot and killed in Riverview Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in Riverview Tuesday at about 8:58 p.m.

City of Riverview officers found the man in the parking lot of a business. He was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

