ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man Tuesday night in Spanish Lake.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. along Scott Avenue near Larimore Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police told FOX 2 that the victim and shooter knew each other.

