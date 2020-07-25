Man shot and killed in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – An unknown man was shot and killed in the 2500 block of North Grand Friday at 7:24 p.m.
Police found the man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
