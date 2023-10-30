ST. LOUIS — Police were called to the 7800 block of Rio Silva Place on October 29, 2023, at 10:40 a.m. to investigate a shooting. The victim, a 42-year-old man, was found in the kitchen of a vacant apartment with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The police have not yet named a suspect. Homicide detectives are currently working on this investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous and become eligible for a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.