ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City is getting close to a record number of murders for the year.

One man was shot and killed just before 1:30 a.m. Monday. It happened on Goodfellow Boulevard near Selber Court in north St. Louis.

So far, there is no word on a suspect or a motive. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

There have been 260 homicides in St. Louis this year. This is the most since 1993 when the city recorded 267 homicides.

12/28/2020 1:23:00AM

3400 block of Goodfellow Homicide

Adult male shooting victim deceased. Homicide assuming investigation. pic.twitter.com/77dBRVzqLB — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 28, 2020