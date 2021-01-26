Man shot and killed inside of apartment Monday in north county

Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space.

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in the 7200 block of Woodstead Court Monday at 7:36 p.m.

St. Louis County Police officers from the Central County Precinct found the man inside of an apartment with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

If anyone has information regarding this incident contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).

