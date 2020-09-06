Man shot and killed on Cates Avenue Saturday night

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Saturday at 11:58 p.m. in the 5000 block of Cates Avenue.

Police said officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

