Man shot and killed on Delmar Boulevard Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in the 5100 block of Delmar Boulevard Wednesday at 2:17 p.m.

Police said they found Jarmarlon Edwards, 27, of Cahokia, Illinois on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. EMS took Edwards to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).