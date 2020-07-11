Man shot and killed on Farlin Avenue Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in the 4400 block of Farlin Avenue.
Police said the shooting happened at about 9:35 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.
