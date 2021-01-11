Man shot and killed on Natural Bridge Avenue

ST. LOUIS – A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle in the 6000 block of Natural Bridge Avenue Sunday at 4:28 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Homicide Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).
FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
