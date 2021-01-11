Man shot and killed on Natural Bridge Avenue

Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space.

ST. LOUIS – A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle in the 6000 block of Natural Bridge Avenue Sunday at 4:28 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.