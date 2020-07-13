Man shot and killed while driving on Goodfellow Boulevard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man in his 30’s was shot and killed around 1:30 am Sunday on Goodfellow Boulevard at McLaran Avenue.
The victim was driving a car and it crashed into a light pole. Two others in the car were not injured.
