Man shot early Saturday morning downtown

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot while in a parking lot “somewhere between Busch Stadium and White Castle.”
Police said the shooting happened Saturday at 3:19 a.m.
The victim was listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
