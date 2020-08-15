Man shot early Saturday morning downtown

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot while in a parking lot “somewhere between Busch Stadium and White Castle.”

Police said the shooting happened Saturday at 3:19 a.m.

The victim was listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

