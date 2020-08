ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the 5900 block of Michigan Avenue Friday at 3:50 p.m.

Police said the victim is a 29-year-old man who suffered graze wounds. He told police he was sitting in a car when he saw a burgundy car drive up next to him. The victim then heard gunshots and the burgundy car fled the scene.

The victim declined medical attention at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.