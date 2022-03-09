Man shot in Alton, Illinois drives to St. Louis truck stop before hospital

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the stomach early Wednesday morning in Alton, Illinois, but then he drove to a Love’s truck stop in St. Louis.

From the Love’s truck stop in the 6100 block of North Broadway, he was transported to an area hospital. From Alton, Illinois to the truck stop is about 17 miles.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. It is also unknown if any suspects are in custody.

