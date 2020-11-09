Man shot in Botanical Heights neighborhood Sunday

ST. LOUIS – At about 2:00 p.m. Sunday a 38-year-old man was shot in the knee along McRee and Thurman in the Botanical Heights neighborhood of south St. Louis.
He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.
