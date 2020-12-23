Man shot in Carr Square early Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the neck at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near Cass Avenue and North 14th Street.

Police were checking for evidence in a car at that location when they found the victim.

He was then taken to the hospital. His condition is not available at this time.

