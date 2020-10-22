Man shot in chest in Baden neighborhood , police say

BADEN, Mo. – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 9:00 p.m. on Gast Place near Riverview Boulevard in the Baden neighborhood of north St Louis.

Police say, the victim is believed to be in his late 20’s and was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene.

No word yet on the shooter or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 615-5000