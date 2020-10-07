Man shot in Florissant taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man was talking to a local hospital for being shot in Florissant Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis County Police Department said they responded to a call just before 10:40 a.m. about an assault and shooting near Old Halls Ferry and Dunn Road.

Police found the victim who is approximately 27-years-old in the side yard with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS

