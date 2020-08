ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the foot in north St. Louis, police say.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday along with Plover at Stratford Avenue.

St. Louis police responded and helped the man until he was taken to the hospital.

The circumstances around the shooting are unknown.

Shooting Plover Ave https://t.co/TdE27TND9L — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 19, 2020