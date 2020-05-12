Man shot in head, hospitalized after South St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the head and taken to the hospital after a shooting broke out in South St. Louis overnight.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on South Compton Avenue at Keokuk Street.

Police say upon arrival they found a man in his 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was shot in the head.

He was taken to a local hospital and authorities say he is in critical condition. Several shell casings were found at the scene; however, no suspects are in custody as of yet.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

3900 block of S. Compton

Male in early 20's shot in the head; conveyed to an area hospital in critical/unstable condition. No suspect information. Homicide requested. pic.twitter.com/LWQ7UrFpSD — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) May 12, 2020