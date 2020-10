ST. LOUIS – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Wednesday night.

Police said the man in his 40’s was shot just after 11:15 p.m. on Southwest Avenue at McCausland Avenue in South St. Louis. He was driving at the time.

Several investigators were at the shooting scene searching for answers as to what led up to the shooting.

No additional details are available at this time. FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

10/14/2020 11:16:00PM

Southwest/Mccausland St Louis

