ST. LOUIS – A man is now the hospital after being shot in the leg early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1:00 a.m. along Arlington Avenue just north of I-70.

Police said they know who the shooter is, but have not yet made an arrest.

6/24/2021 1:07AM

4900 Arlington St Louis Missouri

Male victim shot in the right leg, conscious and breathing. Suspect is known. pic.twitter.com/moG6zsB44q — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 24, 2021

