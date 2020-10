ST. LOUIS – Police re investigating after a man was shot overnight in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Bent Avenue, just south of Tower Grove Park. Police say the victim was shot in the leg.

Investigators are searching any leads that will help with finding the person responsible.

Do you have more information? Call police at 911. You can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.