ST. LOUIS – One man was shot in Downtown St. Louis Tuesday night.

It happened just a few minutes before midnight on Washington Avenue and North Tenth Street.

Police said the victim was shot in the shoulder. He went to the hospital.

It is unknown if anyone has been arrested in relation to this incident at this time.

