Man shot in St. Louis City late Monday night

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot just before midnight Monday near I-70 and West Florissant Avenue.

Police said the man showed up at the hospital later.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News