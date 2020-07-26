Man shot in the buttocks Sunday afternoon in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the buttocks Sunday at about 12:45 p.m. in south St. Louis.
Police said the incident happened in the 3900 block of Keokuk Street. The man in his 30s was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
by: Staff WriterPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the buttocks Sunday at about 12:45 p.m. in south St. Louis.
Police said the incident happened in the 3900 block of Keokuk Street. The man in his 30s was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.