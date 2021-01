ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the face in north St. Louis Sunday at about 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis County Police found the man stopped in a vehicle. He told officers that he was shot at the Hillvale apartments on Selber Court at Goodfellow Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.