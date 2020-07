ST. LOUIS – A man was walking in the 100 block of South 14th Street when he was shot in the foot and back.

The man told police the suspect fired a shot into the ground Saturday at 12:30 a.m. causing bystanders to run away. While the man was running he felt a pain in his left foot.

He had wounds in his left foot and lower back. He is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.