Man shot in the head and died in West End neighborhood Saturday

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Etzel Avenue.

Police said he was shot in the head.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.

