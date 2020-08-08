Man shot in the head and died in West End neighborhood Saturday

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Etzel Avenue.
Police said he was shot in the head.
The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.
