Man shot in the head in O’Fallon neighborhood dies at hospital

ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on Turner Avenue near Kossuth Avenue, in O’Fallon neighborhood in north St. Louis.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but the police have confirmed that homicide has been requested to conduct the investigation.

There are no known arrests or suspects at this time.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371